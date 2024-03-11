News & Insights

Turkish banks introduce limits on cash advances, sources say

March 11, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkish banks started to limit the number of installments on cash advances on Monday to curb loan growth, three banking sources said, slashing the number of maximum installments to 3 months from 12.

The annual growth rate of credit card spending rose to more than 153% while the total loan growth rate was 52% in the 12 months to January, according to banking watchdog data.

Bankers have called on the government to take measures to curb credit card spending to cool domestic demand.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.