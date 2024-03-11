Turkish banks introduce limits on cash advances, sources say

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkish banks started to limit the number of installments on cash advances on Monday to curb loan growth, three banking sources said, slashing the number of maximum installments to 3 months from 12.

The annual growth rate of credit card spending rose to more than 153% while the total loan growth rate was 52% in the 12 months to January, according to banking watchdog data.

Bankers have called on the government to take measures to curb credit card spending to cool domestic demand.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.