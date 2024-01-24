Turkish banks' head expects one last rate hike before easing in Q4

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's Banks Association, Alpaslan Cakar, expects the central bank to raise interest rates one last time this week and begin an easing cycle in the last quarter of this year.

Cakar said he expected authorities to remove this year a raft of financial regulations that were adopted in the wake of a late-2021 currency crash, and that restrictions were likely on explosive credit card growth.

The comments from Cakar, the chief executive of big state bank Ziraat, provide a roadmap on monetary and macroprudential policy from a senior financial-sector official as Turkey continues along an orthodox policy path adopted in June.

"Rate hikes are coming to an end all over the world. I think Turkey will follow the main central banks' rate-cut steps and expect a rate-cut cycle to start in the last quarter," Cakar told journalists on Tuesday in embargoed remarks.

According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by another 250 basis points to 45% at a policy meeting on Thursday, marking the end of its aggressive tightening cycle

The bank has said it would complete the tightening cycle soon after having already lifted its policy rate by 3,400 basis points since June, when governor Hafize Gaye Erkan took the reins and pivoted away from years of unorthodoxy.

Cakar said he expects inflation to continue rising through May, before declining to around 40-45% by year end, higher than the central bank's year-end expectation of about 36%.

Cakar also expects the central bank will remove a raft of macroprudential measures before 2025, reflecting what he called a normalisation that has started in financial markets.

Reserve requirements have reached 15-16% of banks' balance sheets, he said, posing "a serious cost for banks". Lenders have asked the central bank for "remuneration" on the required reserves, he added, without elaborating on prospects.

One area where Cakar expects more restrictive measures is on credit cards, including limits on instalments or card limit controls, in order to rein in inflation, he said.

Credit cards grew by 159% as of last year, three times the total loan growth, according to the banks association data.

