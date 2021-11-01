Turkish banking sector net profit up 23% in Jan-Sept -watchdog

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog said on Monday that net profit in the sector rose by 23% to 56.98 billion lira in the first nine months of the year, although state deposit banks' net profit fell by 56% in the same period.

State banks aggressively expanded credit last year to ease the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Economists said the stimulus stoked inflation and prompted the monetary tightening cycle that began in September of 2020.

Cheap long-term loans extended during the outbreak with increasing deposit costs caused net interest income to shrink.

Public lenders' loan growth has been muted this year and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has publicly called for lower interest rates in order to boost credit and the economy.

While profits in state banks fell, local private deposit banks' net profit rose 47.6% and foreign deposit banks' net profit increased by 67.6%.

The central bank has delivered policy rate cuts totalling 300 basis points in its last two meetings, saying that the current inflationary pressure is temporary.

Last week, Turkey's three big state banks cut interest rates on an array of loans by up to 200 basis points, following the surprisingly sharp policy easing by the central bank.

The BDDK also said the non-performing loan ratio in the country's banking sector stood at 3.54% as of end-September, down from 3.67% a month earlier. The loans in the sector totalled 4.04 trillion lira at end-Oct, data also showed.

