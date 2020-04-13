Turkish bank shares fall after latest FX trading curbs

Adds quotes, details

ANKARA, April 13 (Reuters) - Istanbul's bank stock index .XBANK tumbled more than 2% early on Monday after Turkey's regulator sharply curbed lenders' ability to conduct foreign exchange swaps in a further clampdown on volatility and speculation in the lira.

Adding to the selling pressure on bank shares, the government said it was not planning to make a funding deal with the International Monetary Fundin the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The banking index .XBANK recovered some losses and was down 1.84% at 0730 GMT, while the main stock index .XU100 was down 0.54%.

On Sunday, Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) cut the limit for banks' foreign-exchange swap, forward and option transactions with foreign entities to 1% of a bank's equity, from 10% previously.

In a statement, the BDDK said it made the amendment to support measures taken to protect financial stability and manage risks raised by the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Given the government's dismissal of IMF story and banking watchdog's swap limitation rule, those liquid and fast runner stocks may face some selling pressure today and in the next sessions after all foreigners come back from Easter holiday," said DenizInvest in a research note.

Before Turkey's currency crisis in 2018 there was no limit on such FX trading. But a series of cuts since then, including a reduction to 10% from 25% in February of this year, has severely constrained a once popular overnight swap market in London.

"The BDDK's new move means it has eliminated the opportunity to use the London swap market. According to our calculations, the total swap purchase is just over $10 billion. This will fall back to under $1 billion," said the forex trader of an Istanbul based bank.

"Since a limitation was imposed on the swap step that was used by foreign investors for speculative position buying, it will provide support for the lira in the initial stage," he added.

Last week, officials familiar with the matter said Turkey had held talks with the United States about possibly securing a swap line from the Federal Reserve and has discussed other funding options to mitigate fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

