Turkish bank shares drop after regulator demands loan write-offs

ISTANBUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's bank shares index fell 1.7% on Wednesday, led by a 4% decline in Yapi Kredi YKBNK.IS, after a regulator told banks to write off 46 billion lira ($8.1 billion) of loans by year end, which analysts said could trim earnings by some 20%.

Shares in Isbank ISCTR.IS dropped 3%, Vakifbank VAKBN.IS fell 2.3% and Halkbank HALKB.IS was down 1.4% after what was one of Ankara's most aggressive moves to clean up the worst remnants of last year's currency crisis.

The BDDK banking watchdog said the regulation was aimed mostly at loans made to the hard-hit energy and construction sectors, and was expected to raise banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to 6.3% from 4.6%.

It also told banks to set aside reserves for losses on the loans.

"Net provisioning requirement of 16 billion lira would represent a sizeable 20-25% hit to the sector's potential 2019 earnings," BGC Partners said in a note.

A Yatirim Finansman analyst estimated earnings would be trimmed by roughly 15-20%.

The BDDK move came a year after the worst stage of Turkey's currency crisis, which sent inflation and interest rates soaring as the economy tipped into recession. The lira shed nearly 30% against the dollar last year and is down another 7.5% this year.

While the economy has shown signs of recovery, efforts led mostly by banks to clean up some $20 billion in bad debt stalled over the summer as initial plans were rejected or shelved, Reuters reported in July.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

