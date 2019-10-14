Turkish bank group launches loan restructuring plan for companies

ISTANBUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's banking association said on Monday it would launch a restructuring programme that would benefit large companies with loans from banks of more than 25 million lira ($4.2 million).

The association - which has been at the center of discussions of how to deal with Turkey's billions of dollars in bad debt - added that it would also implement a loan restructuring programme for smaller companies, pending approval.

($1 = 5.9060 liras)

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Jonathan Spicer)

