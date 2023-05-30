News & Insights

Turkish bank executives to meet central bank on Tuesday, sources say

May 30, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Senior bank executives will meet with Turkey's central bank on Tuesday to discuss topics including the government-backed scheme to protect lira deposits from depreciation, known as KKM accounts, three bankers told Reuters.

They said the Turkish lenders' deputy general managers responsible for treasury operations will hold the talks. The central bank declined to comment.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 lost 1.5% of its value against the dollar and touched a new record low on Tuesday, having weakened since President Tayyip Erdogan won Sunday's presidential election runoff.

