Turkish aviation shares rise on Germany considering travel guidelines

ISTANBUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey's aviation sector rose on Thursday on hopes for the resumption of international flights after Germany said it would lift a travel warning against 26 European Union countries.

Germany said it would decide later on other countries, including Turkey, and analysts saw the statement as a positive signal.

Turkey's tourism and aviation sector has suffered since the coronavirus outbreak began spreading across the globe. Germany is a main source of tourists for Turkey.

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that the travel warnings would be lifted on June 15, while a government source said that the step would include non-EU states Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Erdem Kayli, aviation analyst at TEB Investment/BNP Paribas, said Germany preparing to lift travel bans to Turkey was a positive signal for airlines.

"Opening flights with a country where a lot of expats live will be a source of life for airline companies," he said, adding that Turkish Airlines had planned flights to many German cities between July and September as part of its comeback plan.

Turkish Airlines' THYAO.IS shares were up 2.84% at 0945 GMT, after surging more than 7% earlier in the day, despite larger-than-expected losses in the first quarter.

TAV Airports TAVHL.IS shares were up 1.26%, after rising some 6.5% earlier. Shares in Pegasus Airlines PGSUS.IS were up 0.42%, after rising some 5.5% earlier.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

