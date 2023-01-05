Turkish auto sales rose 6.2% in 2022 -association

GDANSK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 6.2% year-on-year in 2022 to 783,283 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association on Thursday.

In December, sales increased 85.1% year-on-year to 115,220, the association added.

(Writing by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Daren Butler)

