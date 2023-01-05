Turkish auto sales rose 6.2% in 2022 -association

Credit: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

January 05, 2023 — 01:58 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

GDANSK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 6.2% year-on-year in 2022 to 783,283 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association on Thursday.

In December, sales increased 85.1% year-on-year to 115,220, the association added.

(Writing by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Daren Butler)

((canan.sevgili@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.