Turkish August trade deficit $2.5 billion, up 1.2% yr-on-yr

Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose 1.2% year-on-year in August to $2.50 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Turkey's exports rose 1.6% to $12.52 billion and imports were $15.02 billion, up 1.5% compared with August 2018, the institute said.

