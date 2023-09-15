News & Insights

Turkish August house sales dip 1.1% from a year earlier

September 15, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales fell 1.1% year-on-year in August to 122,091 units, official data showed on Friday, dipping after showing a strong rise a month earlier.

In the first eight months of the year as a whole, sales were down 15.5% from a year earlier to 797,418, the Turkish Statistical Institute figures showed.

In August, sales to foreigners dropped 42% from a year earlier to 3,058 houses, with 733 sold to Russian citizens, reflecting still how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The data showed August mortgaged sales fell 26.1% from a year earlier to 16,375 houses, accounting for 13.4% of total sales.

