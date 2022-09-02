Turkish Aug trade deficit surges 162% yr-on-yr -ministry

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit jumped 161.8% year-on-year in August to $11.277 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Friday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Turkey's exports rose 13.2% to $21.341 billion in August, while imports jumped 40.8% to $32.618 billion, the data showed.

In a speech, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said energy imports constituted some 27% of the total imports last month.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.