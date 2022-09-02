Turkish Aug trade deficit surges 162% yr-on-yr -ministry

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published

Turkey's trade deficit jumped 161.8% year-on-year in August to $11.277 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Friday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit jumped 161.8% year-on-year in August to $11.277 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Friday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Turkey's exports rose 13.2% to $21.341 billion in August, while imports jumped 40.8% to $32.618 billion, the data showed.

In a speech, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said energy imports constituted some 27% of the total imports last month.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More