Turkish Aug current account deficit $4.631 billion, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday the country's current account deficit in August widened to $4.631 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $4.6 billion. In July, the current account deficit was $1.943 billion. In 2019 Turkey's current account surplus was $1.674 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

