Turkish April factory output rises 10.8% yr-on-yr, above forecasts

Turkish industrial production grew 10.8% year-on-year in April, data showed on Monday, more than a Reuters poll forecast of 8% and rising for a 22nd consecutive month, holding firm against a background of lira weakness and rampant inflation.

Month-on-month, industrial output remained constant in April on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Economists expect output growth to slow in coming months and approach neutral around summer. A potential drop in external demand or a supply chain disruption due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine could also hit production.

