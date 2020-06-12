Turkish April current account deficit $5.062 billion, more than forecast

Turkey's central bank said on Friday the country's current account deficit in April widened to $5.062 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $4.5 billion.

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday the country's current account deficit in April widened to $5.062 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $4.5 billion. In March, the current account deficit was $4.844 billion. In 2019 Turkey's current account surplus was $1.674 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

