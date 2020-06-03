Turkish annual inflation up more than expected to 11.4% in May

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed more than expected to 11.39% year-on-year in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday, rising against a background of slowing economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.36% in May, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.95% rise. The poll forecast annual inflation would remain flat at 11% in May. In April it slipped to 10.94%.

The producer price index rose 1.54% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 5.53%, the data showed.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

