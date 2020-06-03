Turkish annual inflation up more than expected to 11.4% in May

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed more than expected to 11.39% year-on-year in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday, rising against a background of slowing economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed more than expected to 11.39% year-on-year in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Wednesday, rising against a background of slowing economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.36% in May, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.95% rise. The poll forecast annual inflation would remain flat at 11% in May. In April it slipped to 10.94%.

The producer price index rose 1.54% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 5.53%, the data showed.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More