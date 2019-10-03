Turkish annual inflation tumbles to 9.3% in September

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price index tumbled a bit more than expected to 9.26% year-on-year in September, official data showed on Thursday, well down from 15.01% in the previous month thanks largely to temporary measurement "base effects."

A Reuters poll forecast inflation of 9.6% last month.

Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 0.99% in September, again less than a poll forecast of 1.30%.

Annual inflation surged in September of last year and hit a 15-year high above 25% in October in response to Turkey's currency crisis that tipped the economy into recession. It has since dipped, and last year's sharp jump pushed down the annual reading on Thursday.

The producer price index was up 0.13% month-on-month in September for an annual rise of 2.45%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Can Sezer; Writing by Jonathan Spicer)

