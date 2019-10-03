Turkish annual inflation tumbles briefly to 9.3% in September

Adds components, context, lira, analyst comment

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price index tumbled a bit more than expected to 9.26% year-on-year in September, official data showed on Thursday, well down from 15.01% in the previous month thanks to temporary measurement "base effects."

A Reuters poll forecast inflation of 9.6% last month, pushed sharply lower thanks to a spike a year ago in prices as Turkey's currency crisis took hold and tipped the economy into recession.

The September data marked the first time in more than two years that Turkish inflation has dipped into single figures.

It is expected to rebound by year end to around 12-13%, still leaving room for the central bank to ease policy a bit more even after it slashed interest rates by 750 points since late July to 16.50% three weeks ago.

Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 0.99% in September, again less than a poll forecast of 1.30%. The largest price drops were in food and non-alcoholic drinks, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Turkey's lira - which dropped nearly 30% in 2018 and is down another 7.5% this year - strengthened by 0.2% after the report and stood at 5.6900 against the dollar at 0729 GMT.

Annual inflation surged in September of last year and hit a 15-year high above 25% in October, before gradually dipping. The government expects it to hit 8.5% by the end of next year, allowing economic growth to surge to 5%. [nL5N26L2EC]

Many analysts are skeptical of such a sharp recovery and worry that Ankara will push the central bank to ease monetary policy too quickly.

"Any further easing would likely put pressure on the (lira), unless the pace of easing is in line with or slower than the rate of decline in inflation, or G3 central banks start to surprise in a dovish direction again," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Turkey's producer price index was up 0.13% month-on-month in September for an annual rise of 2.45%, the official data showed.

(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Can Sezer; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Dominic Evans)

