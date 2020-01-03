Turkish annual inflation rose to 11.84% in December

Contributor
Halilcan Soran Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's consumer price inflation rose a bit more than expected to 11.84% year-on-year in December, official data showed on Friday.

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation rose a bit more than expected to 11.84% year-on-year in December, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll forecast inflation at a median of 11.56% last month, with the highest estimate among 13 economists at 11.9%.

Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 0.74% in December, again higher than the poll's forecast of 0.49%.

Annual inflation surged in 2018 as Turkey's currency crisis sent the cost of imports soaring. In November of 2018 it stood at 21.6%, but by October of 2019 it had fallen back to 8.55%.

The producer price index rose 0.69% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 7.36%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

(Reporting by Halilcan Soran; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More