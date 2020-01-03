Turkish annual inflation rose to 11.84% in December

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation rose a bit more than expected to 11.84% year-on-year in December, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll forecast inflation at a median of 11.56% last month, with the highest estimate among 13 economists at 11.9%.

Month-on-month, consumer inflation stood at 0.74% in December, again higher than the poll's forecast of 0.49%.

Annual inflation surged in 2018 as Turkey's currency crisis sent the cost of imports soaring. In November of 2018 it stood at 21.6%, but by October of 2019 it had fallen back to 8.55%.

The producer price index rose 0.69% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 7.36%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

(Reporting by Halilcan Soran; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

