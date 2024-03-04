News & Insights

Turkish annual inflation rises to 67.07% in February

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

March 04, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Canan Sevgili for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation climbed to 67.07% in February, official data showed on Monday, exceeding expectations amid strong rises in food, restaurant and education prices.

Month-on-month, inflation was 4.53%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, down from 6.70% in January.

A Reuters poll had showed annual inflation was expected to climb to 65.7% in February, for a monthly rise of 3.7%. The annual rate is seen falling to 42.7% by the end of 2024.

In January, annual consumer price inflation was 64.86%.

The domestic producer price index was up 3.74% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 47.29%, the data showed.

