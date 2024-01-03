News & Insights

Turkish annual inflation rises to 64.8% in December

January 03, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Canan Sevgili for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual consumer price inflation climbed to 64.77% in December, official data showed on Wednesday, just below expectations and with hotel and restaurant prices leading the rise.

Month-on-month, inflation was 2.93%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared with 3.28% in November. The measure has eased in recent months.

A Reuters poll had showed that annual inflation was expected to rise to 65.1% in December, with monthly inflation seen at 3.1%. In November, annual inflation was 61.98%.

Inflation surged following a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and hit a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October 2022. Last year, the lira weakened some 37% against the dollar.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.14% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 44.22%, the data showed.

