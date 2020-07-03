Turkish annual inflation rises more than expected to 12.6%

ISTANBUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation climbed more than expected to 12.62% year-on-year in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday, after the central bank cited upward pressure on prices in abruptly halting its policy easing cycle.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 1.13% in June, compared to a Reuters poll forecast for 0.65%. The poll saw annual inflation at 12.09% in June, after it edged up to 11.39% in May.

The producer price index rose 0.69% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 6.17%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

