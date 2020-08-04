Turkish annual inflation falls to 11.76% in July

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's consumer price inflation fell to a lower-than-expected 11.76% year-on-year in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday, reversing three months of rising inflation as the economy continued to emerge from lockdown.

ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation fell to a lower-than-expected 11.76% year-on-year in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday, reversing three months of rising inflation as the economy continued to emerge from lockdown.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.58% in July, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 0.9%. The poll saw annual inflation at 12.10% in July, after it rose to 12.62% in June.

The producer price index rose 1.02% month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 8.33%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More