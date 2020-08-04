Turkish annual inflation falls to 11.76% in July

ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer price inflation fell to a lower-than-expected 11.76% year-on-year in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday, reversing three months of rising inflation as the economy continued to emerge from lockdown.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.58% in July, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 0.9%. The poll saw annual inflation at 12.10% in July, after it rose to 12.62% in June.

The producer price index rose 1.02% month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 8.33%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

