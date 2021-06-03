Turkish annual inflation drops unexpectedly to 16.59% in May

Adds details, background

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation fell from a two-year high to 16.59% year-on-year in May, data showed on Thursday, bucking expectations of another rise thanks largely to limited price rises during a full lockdown in the first half of the month.

Inflation had risen to 17.14% in April, the highest since mid-2019, due to the lira's sharp fall after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked a hawkish central bank governor in March.

The currency weakened further in May, raising expectations of higher inflation due to imports priced in hard currencies.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll for annual inflation was 17.25%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.89%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.46%.

Turkey was under a full lockdown in the first half of May aimed at slowing the spread of new COVID-19 cases. Economists said a ban on the sale of some items during the lockdown limited price rises in May but that hikes would be implemented in June.

The month-on-month rise was driven by increases in transportation, clothing and footwear while the annual rise was driven by health, household equipment and transportation.

The producer price index rose 3.92% month-on-month in May, the data showed, for an annual rise of 38.33%. That is expected to contribute to headline inflation in coming months, as the input costs are reflected on consumer prices.

The central bank had said inflation would peak in April. Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told investors on Wednesday that inflation would enter a significant downward trend at the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth.

Turkish inflation drops from two-year peakhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vMf4ox

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Can Sezer, Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

