Turkish annual inflation drops unexpectedly to 16.59% in May

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation declined from a two-year high to 16.59% year-on-year in May, data showed on Thursday, bucking expectations that the weak lira would contribute to another rise.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.89%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.46%.

In April, annual inflation stood at 17.14%. The poll forecast 17.25% for May, well above a 5% official target.

The producer price index rose 3.92% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 38.33%, the data showed.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told investors on Wednesday that inflation would enter a significant downward trend at the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Can Sezer, Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

