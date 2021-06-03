Turkish annual inflation drops unexpectedly to 16.59% in May

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Can Sezer Reuters
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkish inflation declined from a two-year high to 16.59% year-on-year in May, data showed on Thursday, bucking expectations that the weak lira would contribute to another rise.

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation declined from a two-year high to 16.59% year-on-year in May, data showed on Thursday, bucking expectations that the weak lira would contribute to another rise.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.89%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.46%.

In April, annual inflation stood at 17.14%. The poll forecast 17.25% for May, well above a 5% official target.

The producer price index rose 3.92% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 38.33%, the data showed.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told investors on Wednesday that inflation would enter a significant downward trend at the end of the third quarter or the beginning of the fourth.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Can Sezer, Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters