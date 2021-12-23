Turkish Airlines to offer pay rise of inflation plus 65% in 2022 -union

ANKARA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines has reached an agreement with its labour union for a pay rise of inflation plus 65% for 2022, the Hava-Is union said on Thursday.

The flag carrier will offer a further increase of inflation plus 5% for the second half of 2022, followed by a rise of inflation plus 1% for each half of 2023, according to the union, which represents more than 80% of the airline's workers.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Leslie Adler)

