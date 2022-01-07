Turkish Airlines says it cancels all flights to Kazakhstan until Jan. 9

ISTANBUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS said on Friday it was cancelling all flights to Kazakhstan until Jan. 9 due to "negative developments" in the former Soviet nation, after days of violence in the country.

Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday, while the country's Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot-to-kill to put down a countrywide uprising.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said its flight personnel in Almaty would be flown back to Istanbul on Saturday, while other evacuation measures for the personnel in the capital Nur-Sultan were being evaluating.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

