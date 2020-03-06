Commodities

Turkish Airlines says bookings down 5% due to coronavirus

Ceyda Caglayan Reuters
Can Sezer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

ISTANBUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS said on Friday it saw a 5% decline in bookings for the coming months due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Flights to Asia were the most effected, it said in a teleconference, adding that its 2020 targets will have to be revised and that several scenarios, including decreasing the frequency and capacity of flights, were being evaluated.

Despite ticket cancellations, the airline said it did not expect a significant decrease in operating profit in the first quarter.

The flagship carrier said the compensation from its grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft was mostly reflected in the 2019 balance sheet, while talks would be conducted again for 2020.

