Turkish Airlines Places Record Order For 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

September 26, 2025 — 03:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) said on Friday said that Turkish Airlines has placed a major order for up to 75 787 Dreamliners, marking the carrier's largest widebody purchase to date.

The deal includes 35 787-9s, 15 787-10s, and options for 25 additional aircraft as the airline modernizes its fleet.

The new order is expected to support more than 123,000 jobs in the U.S.

The airline also plans to purchase up to 150 737 MAX airplanes, which would become its biggest single-aisle order if finalized. Combined, the 787 and 737 MAX purchases will double Turkish Airlines' Boeing fleet and expand its global operations.

