Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20

ANKARA, April 14 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS has extended the cancellation of international flights to May 20 from May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that domestic flights would remain suspended until April 20.

"In accordance with the decisions taken by the authorities...and to protect the public health from the novel coronavirus pandemic, all our international flights are suspended until May 20, 2020," the airline said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; +90 312 292 7021; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.