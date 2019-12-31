Commodities

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach 737 Max aircraft compensation deal

ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS and Boeing BA.N have come to an agreement concerning compensation for certain losses caused by grounded and undelivered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the Turkish airline said on Tuesday.

The statement to the Istanbul stock exchange did not specify the value of the deal. The airline has 24 Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months.

