Turkish 5-yr CDS jump, bond prices under pressure

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The cost to ensure exposure to Turkey's sovereign debt jumped on Tuesday and Turkey's dollar-denominated bond prices fell a day after President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to continue cutting interest rates.

Turkey 5-year credit default swaps added 17 basis points (bps) from Monday's close to 736 bps, levels last seen during the global financial crisis in 2008, data from S&P Global showed.

Bond prices were lower by more than 1 cent for most issues, with the September 2027 bond USM88269US88= down 1.05 cents to 96.83 and yielding 9.1%.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said Turkey will not raise interest rates but rather continue cutting them in the face of high living costs.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.