Turkish 2023 trade deficit shrinks 3.2% to $106 bln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit narrowed 3.2% year-on-year to $105.99 billion in 2023, official data showed on Wednesday, while the December deficit decreased 37.8% from a year earlier.

In 2023, exports rose 0.6% to $255.78 billion and imports shrank 0.5% to $361.77 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

In December, exports grew 0.4% and imports slowed 11.0% from the previous year, with the deficit amounting to $6.04 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu and Zeynep Berkem; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Andrew Heavens)

