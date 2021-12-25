Turki Alrajhi Just Bought 1.2% More Shares In Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Turki Alrajhi, who is a company insider, recently bought US$95k worth of stock, for US$2.87 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 1.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kubient

In fact, the recent purchase by Turki Alrajhi was the biggest purchase of Kubient shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$3.36. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Kubient insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:KBNT Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kubient insiders own about US$20m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Kubient Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Kubient. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kubient. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Kubient has 5 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

