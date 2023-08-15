Turkey's Ziraat Bank secures $600 mln financing in 5-year deal

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Tuesday it had secured $600 million financing in a 5-year deal with an international investment bank.

It did not identify the investment bank.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.