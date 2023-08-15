News & Insights

Turkey's Ziraat Bank secures $600 mln financing in 5-year deal

August 15, 2023 — 04:13 am EDT

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Tuesday it had secured $600 million financing in a 5-year deal with an international investment bank.

It did not identify the investment bank.

