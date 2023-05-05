Turkey's Ziraat bank issues $1 bln debt as part of DPR securitisation

ISTANBUL, May 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's Ziraat Bank said on Friday it has borrowed $1 billion as part of the Diversified Payments Rights (DPR) securitisation program.

Ziraat Bank said in a statement that the proceeds of the issuance with five-year maturity will be used to finance trade.

The bank said the borrowing was advantageous compared with alternative financing options but did not include information about the cost of the borrowing.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

