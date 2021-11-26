Turkey's Vakifbank secures $650 mln 367-day syndication

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkey's Vakifbank said on Friday it had secured a syndicated loan worth $650 million with a maturity of 367 days, consisting of two tranches of $296 million and 313.5 million euros.

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's Vakifbank said on Friday it had secured a syndicated loan worth $650 million with a maturity of 367 days, consisting of two tranches of $296 million and 313.5 million euros.

In a statement the bank said that 27 banks in 16 countries took part in the syndication, with a dollar cost of Libor +2.15% and a euro cost of Euribor +1.75%.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Shri Navaratnam )

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; +90 312 292 7021; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More