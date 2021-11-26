Turkey's Vakifbank secures $650 mln 367-day syndication

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's Vakifbank said on Friday it had secured a syndicated loan worth $650 million with a maturity of 367 days, consisting of two tranches of $296 million and 313.5 million euros.

In a statement the bank said that 27 banks in 16 countries took part in the syndication, with a dollar cost of Libor +2.15% and a euro cost of Euribor +1.75%.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Shri Navaratnam )

