Turkey's treasury sells 12-month bond at yield of 23.8%

ANKARA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury sold a net 1,420.1 million lira ($102.6 million) of a new 12-month zero-coupon bond at a yield of 23.76% on Monday, central bank data showed.

It also sold a net 1,034 million lira in re-opening of a 5-year fixed-coupon bond at a yield of 26.34%, according to data.

($1 = 13.8456 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu)

