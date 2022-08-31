Turkey's Treasury sees 30.2 bln lira debt redemption, 50 bln lira borrowing in Sept

Adds detail

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury expects 30.2 billion lira ($1.66 billion) of domestic debt redemptions as well as 50 billion lira in domestic borrowing in September, it said on Wednesday.

In its three-month borrowing programme, the Treasury also estimated 61.7 billion lira of domestic debt redemptions in October, as well as 50 billion lira of borrowing.

A month ago, the Treasury's borrowing programme showed it used to forecast 40 billion lira of domestic borrowing in both September and October.

Turkish benchmark bond yields fell since last week when the central bank adopted its latest regulations meant to boost certain types of corporate credit in the face of months of rising lending rates.

New regulations include a required bond holding cap of up to 90% for banks according to the level of interest rate at which they are lending.

The measures are meant to address the widening gap between the bank's policy rate and lending rates, days after it shocked markets with a 100 basis-point interest rate cut to 13%.

The Treasury also forecast 30.1 billion lira of domestic debt redemptions in November as well as 30.5 billion lira borrowing.

($1 = 18.1915 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

