Turkey's Treasury sees 30.2 bln lira debt redemption, 50 bln lira borrowing in Sept

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury expects 30.2 billion lira ($1.66 billion) of domestic debt redemptions as well as 50 billion lira in domestic borrowing in September, it said on Wednesday.

In its three-month borrowing programme, the Treasury also estimated 61.7 billion lira of domestic debt redemptions in October, as well as 50 billion lira of borrowing.

($1 = 18.1915 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun)

