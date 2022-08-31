Turkey's Treasury sees 30.2 bln lira debt redemption, 50 bln lira borrowing in Sept

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's Treasury expects 30.2 billion lira ($1.66 billion) of domestic debt redemptions as well as 50 billion lira in domestic borrowing in September, it said on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury expects 30.2 billion lira ($1.66 billion) of domestic debt redemptions as well as 50 billion lira in domestic borrowing in September, it said on Wednesday.

In its three-month borrowing programme, the Treasury also estimated 61.7 billion lira of domestic debt redemptions in October, as well as 50 billion lira of borrowing.

($1 = 18.1915 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More