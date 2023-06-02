Turkey's trade deficit widens 18.8% in May, ministry says

Adds five-month trade deficit in paragraphs 1 and 5

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit widened 18.8% year-on-year to $12.66 billion in May, the Trade Ministry said on Friday, while the deficit rose nearly 30% in the first five months of this year.

Exports rose 14.4% to $21.65 billion in May, it said in a statement, while imports increased by 16% to $34.31 billion.

Turkey's energy imports dropped 23.6% year-on-year to $5.3 billion in the same period. Gold imports surged 114.1% year-on-year to $3 billion in May.

Gold imports, which contributed to the trade deficit last year, were on the decline since January due to restrictions on such imports. While gold imports in May were double those in April, the number remains below $5.1 billion in touched in January.

The trade deficit in the first five months of the year stood at $56.1 billion, up 29.5% from the same period last year, the data also showed. Exports were up 0.2% to $102.52 billion, while imports rose 8.9% to $158.63 billion.

