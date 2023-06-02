Turkey's trade deficit widens 18.8% in May, ministry says

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit widened 18.8% year-on-year to $12.66 billion in May, the Trade Ministry said on Friday.

Exports rose 14.4% to $21.65 billion in May, it said in a statement, while imports increased by 16% to $34.31 billion.

Turkey's energy imports dropped 23.6% year-on-year to $5.3 billion in the same period. Gold imports surged 114.1% year-on-year to $3 billion in May.

Gold imports, which contributed to the trade deficit last year, were on the decline since January due to restrictions on such imports. While gold imports in May were double those in April, the number remains below $5.1 billion in touched in January.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

