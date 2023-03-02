Turkey's trade deficit surges 52.8% in February after earthquakes

ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit stood at $12.19 billion in February, widening 52.8% year-on-year, Trade Ministry data showed on Thursday, highlighting the impact of last month's massive earthquakes on trade.

Exports fell 6.4% to $18.64 billion, while imports rose 10.6% to $30.83 billion, the data showed.

The rise in imports was mainly due to an 858.7% rise in unprocessed gold imports, while the earthquakes led to a drop of $1.5 billion in exports, the ministry said.

It said that significant drops were seen in exports from the provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Malatya.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

