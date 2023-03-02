Turkey's trade deficit surges 52.8% in February after earthquakes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 02, 2023 — 03:07 am EST

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen for Reuters ->

ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit stood at $12.19 billion in February, widening 52.8% year-on-year, Trade Ministry data showed on Thursday, highlighting the impact of last month's massive earthquakes on trade.

Exports fell 6.4% to $18.64 billion, while imports rose 10.6% to $30.83 billion, the data showed.

The rise in imports was mainly due to an 858.7% rise in unprocessed gold imports, while the earthquakes led to a drop of $1.5 billion in exports, the ministry said.

It said that significant drops were seen in exports from the provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Malatya.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.