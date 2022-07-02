Turkey's trade deficit surges 184% in June -ministry

Contributors
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

Turkey's trade deficit jumped 184.3% year-on-year in June to $8.16 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Saturday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit jumped 184.3% year-on-year in June to $8.16 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Saturday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global commodity prices soaring, endangering Ankara's new economic programme that aims to tackle high inflation with a current account surplus.

Turkey's exports rose 18.5% to $23.40 billion in June, while imports jumped 39.6% to $31.56 billion, data also showed.

The trade deficit for the first half of the year stood at $51.37 billion, up 142.5% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Gareth Jones)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters