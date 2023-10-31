Turkey's trade deficit narrows to $5 billion in Sept

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit was $5.0126 billion in September, narrowing 47.8% from a year earlier, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Tuesday.

Exports fell 0.5% to $22.49 billion in September, while imports dropped 14.6% to $27.50 billion, the data showed. In the first nine months of the year the deficit rose 4.9% to $87.23 billion.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

