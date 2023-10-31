News & Insights

Turkey's trade deficit narrows to $5 billion in Sept

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

October 31, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit was $5.0126 billion in September, narrowing 47.8% from a year earlier, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed on Tuesday.

Exports fell 0.5% to $22.49 billion in September, while imports dropped 14.6% to $27.50 billion, the data showed. In the first nine months of the year the deficit rose 4.9% to $87.23 billion.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.