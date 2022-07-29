Turkey's tourism revenues leap 190% in Q2

ISTANBUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's tourism revenues surged 190.2% from a year earlier to $8.717 billion in the second quarter, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

It said 83.8% of this income was obtained from foreign visitors and 16.2% from Turkish citizens residing abroad.

In 2021 Turkey's tourism revenues doubled to almost $25 billion, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but remained well below the $34.5 billion recorded in 2019.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili, Berna Suleymanoglu and Azra Ceylan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.