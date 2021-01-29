Turkey's tourism plunged, trade deficit surged in 2020

ANKARA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic slashed Turkey's tourism revenues by two thirds last year and sent the trade deficit up to $50 billion, setting the stage for the import-reliant country to start to turn things around in 2021.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute on Friday reflected the heavy toll from rolling global travel restrictions, stay-home orders and the closures of restaurants and hotels that peaked in the second quarter of 2020.

The trade deficit soared by 69.1% year-on-year to $49.92 billion, after the monthly figure jumped to $4.53 billion in December, the data showed. Exports fell 6.3% while imports climbed 4.3% in 2020 from the previous year.

Turkey relies on tourists to bring in foreign currency that helps shore up current account deficits that have weighed for years. But last year, the sector's revenues dropped to $12.06 billion from $34.5 billion in 2019.

A second virus wave in recent months led to new restrictions on restaurants and schools, and overnight and weekend curfews. The economy is expected to have narrowly avoided a contraction last year and should rebound in 2021.

Ratings agency S&P said last week the tourism sector's recovery "will likely be only gradual, which could continue to constrain domestic economic prospects."

Turkey's current account is also squeezed by a sharp draw-down in the central bank's FX reserves, and a dollarisation trend in which Turks have bought up record levels of hard currencies and gold as a hedge against double-digit inflation.

The International Monetary Fund said Turkey's current account deficit is expected to drop to 3.5% of GDP this year due largely to a tourism rebound and drop in gold imports.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili, Oben Mumcuoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

