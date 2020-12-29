Turkey's top court rules philanthropist Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The General Assembly of Turkey's Constitutional Court, the country's highest, ruled on Tuesday that philanthropist Osman Kavala's detention did not violate his rights to liberty and security, state-owned Anadolu agency said.

Kavala, 63, has been jailed since late 2017 without a conviction. He was remanded earlier this month at a hearing that Human Rights Watch called a "show trial" that silences dissent.

Immediately after he was acquitted in February of charges related to nationwide protests in 2013, Kavala was arrested again - this time on charges related to the failed 2016 coup. He has rejected all charges.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

