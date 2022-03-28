Turkey’s TMO starts buying corn in import tender, traders say

HAMBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO has started buying corn in an international tender for imported supplies on Monday, with about 100,000 tonnes believed to have been initially purchased, traders said.

The tender seeks about 325,000 tonnes of corn so more purchases are expected, traders said.

The tender seeks shipment from optional origins to a series of Turkish ports between April 8 and May 5.

