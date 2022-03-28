Commodities

Turkey’s TMO starts buying corn in import tender, traders say

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Turkish grain board TMO has started buying corn in an international tender for imported supplies on Monday, with about 100,000 tonnes believed to have been initially purchased, traders said.

HAMBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO has started buying corn in an international tender for imported supplies on Monday, with about 100,000 tonnes believed to have been initially purchased, traders said.

The tender seeks about 325,000 tonnes of corn so more purchases are expected, traders said.

The tender seeks shipment from optional origins to a series of Turkish ports between April 8 and May 5.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular