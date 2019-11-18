Companies

Turkey's SunExpress signs order for an additional 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Turkey's SunExpress announced an order for an additional 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, on top of an existing 32 737 MAX 8 planes, the carrier said on Monday at the Dubai Air Show.

This is Boeing's second 737 MAX order after a deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet in March led to the worldwide grounding of the MAX fleet. British Airways-owner IAG signed a letter of intent for 200 737 MAX planes in June.

